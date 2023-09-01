Drugs smuggling bid foiled, one held

Sadar police foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering Hashish from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Sadar police foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a notorious drug dealer besides recovering Hashish from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday.

According to police sources, working on a tip-off, the police team raided a place and arrested one of the main drug dealers of the city namely Muhammad Zahid.

The police also recovered over five kilograms Hashish from his possession which going to be delivered to different places in the city.

The case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations were underway, police sources added.