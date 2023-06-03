UrduPoint.com

Drugs Smuggling Bid Foiled, Over 29 Kg Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The district police foiled a drugs smuggling bid and arrested two alleged smugglers recovering more than 29-kilogram hashish from them in the precincts of Gomal University Police station.

According to a police spokesman following the special instructions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team led by Gomal University Police Station SHO Azeem Khan Wazir, took action on a tip-off, created a special blockade at Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.

The police stopped a car and arrested two accused including Waqas Ullah Marwat son of Ameer Jan and Azeem son of Qasim Shah residents of Lakki Marwat while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

During the car search, the police recovered 29.205-kilogram hashish.

During the initial investigation, the arrested accused told police that the escaped persons were Kamal and Muhammad Jabar residents of Lakki Marwat.

