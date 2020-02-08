UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drugs Smuggling Case: Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) Summons Rana Sana On Next Hearing For Indictment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Drugs smuggling case: Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) summons Rana Sana on next hearing for indictment

Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) has rejected all the three pleas including provision of video filed by PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah in drugs smuggling case.Rana Sana Ullah had filed petitions pertaining to provision of video, hearing of case on day to day basis and return of vehicle

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) has rejected all the three pleas including provision of video filed by PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah in drugs smuggling case.Rana Sana Ullah had filed petitions pertaining to provision of video, hearing of case on day to day basis and return of vehicle.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 07 besides summoning Rana Sana on next hearing in connection with his indictment.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sana Ullah on July 01 in drugs smuggling case.Rana Sana is of the view false case has been registered against him while evidence on recovery of drugs from him has also not been presented in the court.According to ANF, narcotics in large quantity were recovered from Rana Sana Ullah vehicle and case was registered against him under anti narcotics act.According to ANF sources narcotics smuggler had mentioned the name of Rana Sana Ullah during investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Vehicle March July All From Court

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.