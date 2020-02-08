Drugs smuggling case: Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) summons Rana Sana on next hearing for indictment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Anti Narcotics Court (ANC) has rejected all the three pleas including provision of video filed by PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah in drugs smuggling case.Rana Sana Ullah had filed petitions pertaining to provision of video, hearing of case on day to day basis and return of vehicle.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 07 besides summoning Rana Sana on next hearing in connection with his indictment.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sana Ullah on July 01 in drugs smuggling case.Rana Sana is of the view false case has been registered against him while evidence on recovery of drugs from him has also not been presented in the court.According to ANF, narcotics in large quantity were recovered from Rana Sana Ullah vehicle and case was registered against him under anti narcotics act.According to ANF sources narcotics smuggler had mentioned the name of Rana Sana Ullah during investigation.