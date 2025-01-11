Drugs supply attempt foiled

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Sakhi Sarwar police foiled a major drug smuggling attempt at the inter-provincial checkpoint and seized 82.5-kilogram ice and 49.5-kilogram hashish.

The drug was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab, police sources said and confirmed that three suspects were arrested. Along with drugs, police also confiscated cash, mobile phones and other items from the possession of the accused.

APP/hus