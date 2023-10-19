Open Menu

Drugs Traffickers Sentenced Life Imprisonment, Heavy Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, heavy fine

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Fatehjang on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment and a fine of

Rs 2.80 million to two-member crew of a passenger van including the driver and its cleaner for smuggling hashish from KP to Punjab.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Fatehjang on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment and a fine of

Rs 2.80 million to two-member crew of a passenger van including the driver and its cleaner for smuggling hashish from KP to Punjab.

The convicts identified as Muhammad Farooq and Tabreez Khan were arrested red-handed while smuggling narcotics in a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat on January 10, 2023, subsequently a case registered under section

9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 against them.

The Judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs2.80 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

Related Topics

Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Drugs Driver Fine Kohat Rawalpindi Van January From Million Court

Recent Stories

AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces ..

AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces dengue SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Ga ..

Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Gaza war

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues baila ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues bailable arrest warrant of Fawad

9 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for 'sustained' humanitarian access ..

UN chief calls for 'sustained' humanitarian access to Gaza

9 minutes ago
 A Father & daughter killed, While sister,brother i ..

A Father & daughter killed, While sister,brother injured in GT road incident

5 minutes ago
 SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt h ..

SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt humanitarian crisis in Gaza

14 minutes ago
Medical stores fined as operation intensified agai ..

Medical stores fined as operation intensified against fake medicines

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Urumqi

5 minutes ago
 US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

5 minutes ago
 Jamali condoles demise of ex law Minister

Jamali condoles demise of ex law Minister

5 minutes ago
 Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel p ..

Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laund ..

Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Fi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan