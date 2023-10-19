Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, heavy fine

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Fatehjang on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment and a fine of

Rs 2.80 million to two-member crew of a passenger van including the driver and its cleaner for smuggling hashish from KP to Punjab.

The convicts identified as Muhammad Farooq and Tabreez Khan were arrested red-handed while smuggling narcotics in a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat on January 10, 2023, subsequently a case registered under section

9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 against them.

The Judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs2.80 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.