Drugs, weapons, bikes without number plates recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of drugs, and weapons with motorbikes without number plates during a general hold-up here, Monday.

According to DPI Hasan Afzal, the security forces held general hold up at different locations of the city to nab criminal elements and unearth the logistics involved in the nefarious activities.

During the search, it had succeeded to recover two guns with several bullets, four-liter wine, 110-gram charas, and 53 motorbikes running without number plates.

A large number of four-wheelers were also checked after erecting pickets at different spots during the hold-up.

Officials of different Police Stations including DSPs and SHOs took part in the activity.