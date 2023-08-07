Open Menu

Drugs, Weapons, Bikes Without Number Plates Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Drugs, weapons, bikes without number plates recovered

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of drugs, and weapons with motorbikes without number plates during a general hold-up here, Monday.

According to DPI Hasan Afzal, the security forces held general hold up at different locations of the city to nab criminal elements and unearth the logistics involved in the nefarious activities.

During the search, it had succeeded to recover two guns with several bullets, four-liter wine, 110-gram charas, and 53 motorbikes running without number plates.

A large number of four-wheelers were also checked after erecting pickets at different spots during the hold-up.

Officials of different Police Stations including DSPs and SHOs took part in the activity.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Drugs Criminals

Recent Stories

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

10 minutes ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

25 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

25 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

1 hour ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan