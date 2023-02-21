UrduPoint.com

Drugs Worth Billions Seized In Joint Operation In Arabian Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized narcotics worth Rs. 3 billion in a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea.

The arrested smugglers and confiscated cache has been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings, said a news release on Tuesday.

The successful joint anti-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, PMSA and ANF reaffirm resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan and to synergize efforts of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring the security of our waters.

More Stories From Pakistan

