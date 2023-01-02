Drugs worth millions seized on National Highway near Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Excise and Narcotics Department on Monday seized two and a half tons of drugs from an oil tanker on National Highway near Sukkur, besides arresting two involved in the incident.

According to a private media report, the oil tanker was coming from Peshawar and heading to Karachi.

Officials of the department said that the seized high-quality hashish was worth more than Rs 6 million. The accused arrested have been identified as Akbar and Siraj.