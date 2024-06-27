Drugs Worth Rs 290m Destroyed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:51 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The KP Excise and Narcotics Department here on Thursday destroyed drugs worth Rs. 290 million under the supervision of judicial staff.
The total volume of drugs was 10141 kg, the spokesman of Excise Department told here Thursday.
He said that
935 kg of hashish, 66 kg of opium were included in the burnt drugs besides 121 kg heroin, 19 kg ice was also burnt down. The burnt drugs were seized from different places of Peshawar, Excise and Narcotics spokesman said.
