Drugs worth Rs. 2m recovered, three held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered four kg of drugs including 400 gm heroine and churras and arrested three drug pushers here Friday.

According to the Jahanian Police, the value of the recovered drugs was around Rs. 2 million. Stake money worth Rs.

1550,000 was also recovered from the possession of the drug dealers identified as Zafar Khan, son of Awal Khan, caste Pathan, r/o Chak No. 57/10-R, Rizwan Ahmad, s/o Master Sharif, caste Pathan, r/o 62/10-R and Amjad, s/o Muhammad Shafi, r/o Chuk No. 107/10-R.

The accused are booked with relevant sections of drug laws of the constitution before initiating formal investigation.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq said action against drug dealers would be continued unabated.