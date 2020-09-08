UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drugs Worth Rs 7 Millions Seized, Three Smugglers Held

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:12 PM

Drugs worth Rs 7 millions seized, three smugglers held

Police claimed to have recovered ten kilograms opium and 19 kilograms heroin worth Rs. 7 millions from two areas of tehsil Katcha Kho on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have recovered ten kilograms opium and 19 kilograms heroin worth Rs. 7 millions from two areas of tehsil Katcha Kho on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the recovery was held from Sabri Chowk and Hussaini intersection.

Three accused identified as Shukat Ali s/o Gul Muhammad r/o Mardan, Noor Zaman s/o Qeemat Khan r/o Khaiber Agency and Kashif Ali s/o Liaqat r/o Sialkot were arrested on the spot.

Separate cases of crimes under Drugs Act Rules were registered against the accused after getting huge recovery.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said drugs smugglers don't deserve for any concession and they would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Mardan Sialkot Muhammad Ali From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

2 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

2 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

12 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

13 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

26 minutes ago

The Navy Day, is celebrated by Pakistan Navy to ac ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.