Drugs worth Rs 7 millions seized, three smugglers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have recovered ten kilograms opium and 19 kilograms heroin worth Rs. 7 millions from two areas of tehsil Katcha Kho on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the recovery was held from Sabri Chowk and Hussaini intersection.

Three accused identified as Shukat Ali s/o Gul Muhammad r/o Mardan, Noor Zaman s/o Qeemat Khan r/o Khaiber Agency and Kashif Ali s/o Liaqat r/o Sialkot were arrested on the spot.

Separate cases of crimes under Drugs Act Rules were registered against the accused after getting huge recovery.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said drugs smugglers don't deserve for any concession and they would be dealt with iron hands.