Drum beaters instrumental in anti-typhoid vaccination drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has hired drum beaters to attract people to the vaccination camps during the ongoing drive for vaccinating children and teenagers against typhoid.

The novel tactic proved instrumental particularly in localities dominated by people from low-income groups and settlements of make-shift huts made of husk and bamboos in attracting men, women of all ages and children to the vaccination camps, says an official release issued here Thursday.

In addition to getting their kids vaccinated, people were also found dancing on the beat of drum at a settlement of make-shift huts in the city.

The anti-typhoid campaign, launched jointly by Punjab government, UNICEF and WHO, was in progress successfully and 97 per cent target has been achieved so far in Multan. So far, around 724,000 kids and teenagers of the age of nine months to fifteen (15) years have been vaccinated and the drive would conclude on Feb 15.