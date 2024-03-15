Drum Beating Culture In Sehri Still Gripping Citizens' Attention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The loud drum beater (Dholwalas) culture in the wee hours heralding the beginning of Sehri time is still gripping citizen's attention in various cities of the country including Islamabad during the holy month of Ramazan.
Drummers once again appearing in streets and still playing their role for waking residents in the time of modern technology, said a report aired by a private news channel.
Although the drummers were not as popular they were in past, but in some cities this tradition was still being celebrated in the holy month, said a citizen of capital city.
We are still beating the drum at Sehri and we feel very happy to wake the people up during Ramazan, said an old drum beater in Faisalabad.
With advances in technology, there is less of a need for someone to wake people for Sheri however many people still want to enjoy this custom and believe that Ramazan festivity is not be completed without the traditional drum beaters, said another citizen of Gujranwala.
A resident of Islamabad city commented that this Ramazan the sound of the drum has brings back memories of our childhood. Even today children are happy to hear the sound of the drum in the morning.
“People of Peshawar city not only love old tradition of drumbeat wake up call but also get excited over the sound of drum beater in early morning", said a resident of KPK.
“I dont perform this duty for the sake of cash but I do it only for the hereafter,” said a drum beater.
