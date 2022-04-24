UrduPoint.com

Drum-beating Practice Still Alive To Awake The Fasting People

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Drum-beating practice still alive to awake the fasting people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Undoubtedly, the latest tools have changed the commoner's life to a great extent, but the traditional system of drum-beating continues in Rawalpindi to wake up the faithful at Sehri.

The centuries-old ritual of beating drums at Sehri time continues in various parts of the city while some are on motorcycles and bicycles using megaphones to awake the residents.

Allah Rakha -a, 68-year-old drummer, said, "I have been doing it for the last several years as it gives me some additional money for celebrating Eid.

Before starting drum beating in a dark lane of Satellite town, he used to shout, urging the faithful to wake up and take Sehri.

Ramzan culminates on Eidul Fitr when people award tips to the drummers for their service of waking up the people during the month.

Most human alarm clocks are poor, but some faithful do the job to earn sawab.

It gives us inner satisfaction, and this is a way you can earn more sawab," said Saee Noora, another drummer./395

Related Topics

Poor Job Rawalpindi Money

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

15 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

15 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.