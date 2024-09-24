Drumbeats resound: Centuries-old tradition continues to echo in KP despite social media noise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In the heart of Peshawar, the rhythmic beats of the dhol resonate, a centuries long tradition enduring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the digital age's encroachment.

As social media platforms had flourished in last two decades in Pakistan, the centuries-old practice of drum beating remained a vibrant part of cultural celebrations, especially during weddings and other joyous festivals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

Zulfiqar, known as Bhutto, a seasoned drum-beater, frequented the bustling Fakhar-e-Alam Road square in Peshawar Cantonment, where he and fellow musicians await clients eager to add a traditional touch to their Joy's events.

At 48, Zulfiqar has devoted two decades to this inherited art, following in his father's footsteps after his passing due to pancreas cancer.

"I hope the winter wedding season brings economic lurals for him," he shared his hands wiping away perspiration as he prepares his dhol for a night birthday party show.

With inflation impacting costs, the price of a dhol has surged from Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 in just three years. “If our instruments are damaged, it’s a significant loss,” he lamented. Weather conditions often complicated matters further; humidity during monsoon and heat can harm traditional skins, pushing many drummers to opt for imported plastic alternatives.

Another veteran, Barkat Ali from Lahore, echoed similar sentiments and took pride in his craft, which has allowed him to support his children's education up to university level.

Barkat emphasized the advantages of live drumming over DJs, citing cost efficiency and the lack of electricity requirements.

"We bring life to weddings, engagements, and other gatherings, and need people financial support" he said, revealing that their earnings can fluctuate dramatically based on the clients' financial situations.

Mostly on weekends, the vibrant scene at Ghandhara and Hayatabad Chowk showcased drum-beaters adorned in traditional attire, drawing clients even amid the proliferation of modern music technology.

Families, like that of Waheed Zaman from Nowshera, opted for live dhol players for their relative wedding event, citing cost-effectiveness compared to DJs.

However, the rise of social media has altered the entertainment landscape in Peshawar with negative effects on drumbeaters and regional musicians.

Renowned actor Javed Babar noted that drumbeats once heralded the release of new films, drawing crowds to cinemas that now face closure due to economic pressures and shifting preferences.

“The cinema culture has started declining due to commercization and social media addiction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ” he stated, lamenting the loss of community gatherings that once flourished around film releases.

As Peshawar's cinematic history dwindles—with seven cinemas converted to commercial spaces—the cultural vibrancy is at risk.

Gohar Khan, manager of Sabrina Cinema, highlighted how traditional dhol players are still employed to attract audiences before film screenings.

Yet, the dwindling number of films and rising operational costs have made survival increasingly challenging for both cinema owners and musicians.

Experts urged for governmental support, calling for financial relief for both the film industry and traditional performers affected by recent economic downturns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a rapidly changing world, the drumbeat of tradition continues to echo, a reminder of Peshawar’s rich cultural heritage amidst modernity's challenges.

APP/fam