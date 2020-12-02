UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Drunk" Police Constable Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested their own constable for creating a scene at the last stop of Tench Bhatta after consuming liqueur and becoming an embarrassment for police department

Police cop identified as Arshad Kayani who was posted at the police station Race Course and was off duty.

Police registered a case against him while also recovered bottle of liquor from his possession.

Along with legal action against Constable Arshad Kayani, departmental action has also been initiated, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said law is equal for all, whoever violate the law will be prosecuted, he added.

CPO made it clear that Rawalpindi Police is pursuing a policy of merit and self-accountability which will be ensured in any case.

More Stories From Pakistan

