Drunkard Held For Assaulting Neighbor's House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Kohsar police on Friday nabbed a person who assaulted his neighbor's house in sector F-7/3 after consuming alcohol recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

Waseem Shah, resident of street no.

8, sector F-7/3 informed Kohsar police station that his neighbor Salman Ghani Cheema exchanged hot words with his guests after consuming alcohol, stormed into his house along with Kalashnikov and opened fire on main gate and vehicles parked in the porch.

Taking prompt action, Kohsar police rush to the spot, arrested the assailant along with the weapon.

Police registered a case and started legal process against perpetrator.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated performance of Kohsar police and directed all police officials to take appropriate policing measures in the city.

