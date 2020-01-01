(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The meeting reviewed comparative study of progress on introduction of the system of Drust Daam Application, launched in the Federal Capital, in big cities of the provinces, crackdown against adulteration in milk, edible oil, meat, spices, pulses, tea and other edible commodities, checking demand and supply of basic commodities, setting up of a special cell for assessment of future requirements, direct sale of commodities and Kisan markets at tehsil level, besides a comparative study of prices of essential items in rural and urban areas.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz told the meeting that Drust Dam Application, at the pattern of federal government, would be introduced in the first week of January in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad.

He said 2,122 samples had been collected in the province in a drive against adulteration in edible items, which were checked through modern government laboratories, and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The prime minister was told that according to the received facts and figures, 44.2 percent adulteration of water was found in milk in urban areas while it was 50.5 percent in the rural areas. The ratio of adulteration of chemical in spices was 3.14 percent in urban areas while it was one percent in rural areas.

Adulteration of fates free acid in urban areas was 75 percent while it was 60.71 percent in the rural areas.

The ratio of under-shed and diseased meat in urban areas was 1.71 percent and 2.85 percent in the rural areas while that of water and colour in meat was almost three percent in urban areas and over 10 percent in rural areas.

The meeting was informed that the ratio of colour in spices in urban areas was 20 percent while it was almost nine percent in rural areas while that of colour and other adulterated items in tea was 30 percent in urban areas and 25 percent in rural areas.

It was told that the ratio of colour and other adulteration in pulses was almost four percent.

Other chief secretaries also gave such kind of facts and figures about adulteration in edible commodities.

Dr Kazim Niaz told the meeting that the KP government was carrying out the drive against adulteration where coordination and assistance among all the relevant departments was being ensured.

He said an awareness campaign had also been launched, besides launching of special classes at educational institutions. Legal and administrative steps in that regard were also being taken, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, KP Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan, federal secretaries, Punjab, KP and Sindh chief secretaries, and senior officials.