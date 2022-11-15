Dry and cold weather to prevail in most KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, and D.I Khan districts during late night and morning hours. Shallow fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway and national highways.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, however, rain occurred in a number of places in the province.

Rain recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was as Balakot 26mm, Pattan 15mm, Kakul 14mm, Landikotal 13mm, Pashat Bajaur 10mm, Dir 05mm, Tirah-Khyber, Mamad Gut and Malam Jabba (each) 06mm, Cherat 05mm, Saidu Sharif and Buner (each) 04mm, Mir Khani 03mm, Kalam 02mm, Chitral, Timergara, Takht Bhai and Mohmand Dam (each) 01mm.

Snowfall recorded in Kalam was 01 inch.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 18/08, Chitral 09/01, Timergara 16/07, Dir 10/01, Mirkhani 16/03, Kalam 04/-6, Drosh 12/03, Saidu Sharif 11/04, Pattan 09/06, Malam Jabba 03/-02, Takht Bhai 18/07, Kakul 09/02, Balakot 19/08, Parachinar 09/04, Bannu 20/08, Cherat 15/05 and D.I. Khan 21/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam.