UrduPoint.com

Dry And Cold Weather To Prevail In Most KP: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Dry and cold weather to prevail in most KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, and D.I Khan districts during late night and morning hours. Shallow fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway and national highways.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, however, rain occurred in a number of places in the province.

Rain recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was as Balakot 26mm, Pattan 15mm, Kakul 14mm, Landikotal 13mm, Pashat Bajaur 10mm, Dir 05mm, Tirah-Khyber, Mamad Gut and Malam Jabba (each) 06mm, Cherat 05mm, Saidu Sharif and Buner (each) 04mm, Mir Khani 03mm, Kalam 02mm, Chitral, Timergara, Takht Bhai and Mohmand Dam (each) 01mm.

Snowfall recorded in Kalam was 01 inch.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 18/08, Chitral 09/01, Timergara 16/07, Dir 10/01, Mirkhani 16/03, Kalam 04/-6, Drosh 12/03, Saidu Sharif 11/04, Pattan 09/06, Malam Jabba 03/-02, Takht Bhai 18/07, Kakul 09/02, Balakot 19/08, Parachinar 09/04, Bannu 20/08, Cherat 15/05 and D.I. Khan 21/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -06°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Dam Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Buner Timergara Balakot I Khan

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

43 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

2 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.