Dry And Hot Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dry and hot weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry and hot weather is expected over most districts of the province.

It said that during the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Buner, Abbottabad and Bajaur districts.

Rain (recorded in mm): Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif, Kakul and Buner 02 (each), Bajaur ( Pashat & Khaar) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 32/16, Chitral 24/06, Timergara 26/15, Dir 20/05, Mirkhani 25/11, Kalam 16/01, Drosh 23/11, Saidu Sharif 25/08, Pattan 23/12, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 30/14, Kakul 21/07, Balakot 19/12, Parachinar 23/09, Bannu 31/15, Cherat 24/12, D.I. Khan 34/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 34°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

