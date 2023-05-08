Dry and partly cloudy weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to occur over Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Swat, Chitral, Buner, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

Rain (recorded in mm): Bajaur (Pashat 25, Khaar 10), Pattan 22, Saidu Sharif 20, Malam Jabba 17, Balakot 14, Timergara 11, Kalam 09, Buner 07, Bannu 06, Kakul 05, Dir 03, Drosh 02, Chitral & Cherat 01 (each), Mamad Gut (Mohmand) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 29/16, Chitral 18/07, Timergara 25/14, Dir 19/06, Mirkhani 23/10, Kalam 13/00, Drosh 21/10, Saidu Sharif 22/09, Pattan 18/11, Malam Jabba 14/05, Takht Bhai 30/15, Kakul 23/09, Balakot 25/12, Parachinar 23/10, Bannu 34/14, Cherat 23/11, D.I. Khan 34/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 34°C in Dera Ismail Khan.