Open Menu

Dry , Cloudy Weather Forecast In Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Dry , cloudy weather forecast in northern Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather was forecast in Sukkur and its surrounding areas, said a press release.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur

Recent Stories

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

4 minutes ago
 SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses

13 minutes ago
 HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

HDA's employees demand payment of salaries

12 minutes ago
 Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day

12 minutes ago
 Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country ..

Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD

12 minutes ago
 ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness a ..

ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..

12 minutes ago
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for po ..

PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability

11 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water suppl ..

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..

11 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving ..

HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues

11 minutes ago
 Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN Worl ..

Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships

11 minutes ago
 Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes ' ..

Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze

13 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of s ..

PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan