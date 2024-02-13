Dry , cloudy weather forecast in northern Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather was forecast in Sukkur and its surrounding areas, said a press release.