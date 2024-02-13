Dry , Cloudy Weather Forecast In Northern Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hour
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Tuesday predicted dry and cloudy weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather was forecast in Sukkur and its surrounding areas, said a press release.
Recent Stories
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown4 minutes ago
-
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries12 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day12 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri11 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues11 minutes ago
-
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships11 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joining federal cabinet11 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive43 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college43 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"47 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar47 minutes ago