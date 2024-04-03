Open Menu

Dry & Cloudy Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast dry and partly cloudy weather for the Sukkur division for the next 24 hours.

According to Met officials, the dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast in across northern Sindh.

The highest maximum temperature of 37 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

