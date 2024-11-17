Dry, Cold Forecast For Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts while smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.
As per the PMD report, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Describing synoptic conditions, the department predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The much-awaited wet spell for the last couple of days helped reduce the intensity of smog by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG MLC arranges students' study tour2 minutes ago
-
Airport Police arrest liquor supplier, seize 192 bottles2 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur tomorrow22 minutes ago
-
KP govt lost writ in province: Aftab Sherpao22 minutes ago
-
Minority Cards to be functional from Dec 20th22 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to address farmers’ issues to avoid agricultural crisis22 minutes ago
-
Rs.2 bln free of cost livestock to 11,000 women of S Punjab starts32 minutes ago
-
The sun finally shines on Punjab, many days after smoggy darkness32 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation visits Lahore’s historical sites42 minutes ago
-
Malik Adil Iqbal calls for enhancing school facilities at standing committee's meeting42 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Hospital probe report finalised42 minutes ago
-
Resolution in IIOJK Assembly like rubbing salt in wounds:Lone52 minutes ago