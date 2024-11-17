Open Menu

Dry, Cold Forecast For Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Dry, cold forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts while smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.

As per the PMD report, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Describing synoptic conditions, the department predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The much-awaited wet spell for the last couple of days helped reduce the intensity of smog by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.

More Stories From Pakistan