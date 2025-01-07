Open Menu

Dry, Cold Weather Expected On Wednesday

January 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that dry and cold weather will continue to dominate most parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

However, the mountainous areas are expected to experience very cold conditions, especially during the mornings and nights.

In addition, the PMD has forecast mild fog in Upper Punjab and dense fog in South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the morning and night hours on Wednesday.

Haze is also expected to linger in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and Kashmir.

