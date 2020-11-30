UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 24 centigradeand 9 centigrade, respectively.

