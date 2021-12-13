Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.