Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:20 AM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Local Met Office on Friday forecast dry and cold weather for city during next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours the highest temperature recorded was 20 °C and the lowest was06 °C.

Dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

