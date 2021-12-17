- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Local Met Office on Friday forecast dry and cold weather for city during next 24 hours.
In last 24 hours the highest temperature recorded was 20 °C and the lowest was06 °C.
Dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2021
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021
Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..
UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December
US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..
European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fawad respond public queries on twitter about current political scenario9 hours ago
-
PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results10 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy presents credentials to Governor-General of Commonwealth of Bahamas11 hours ago
-
Govt focused to promote modern technology: Shibli Faraz12 hours ago
-
Skardu Int'l Airport a gift from PM Imran Khan to people of GB: Info Minister12 hours ago
-
Opposition's desire of toppling govt through undemocratic means to remain a dream: Vawda12 hours ago
-
16000 tinted glasses, 13889 fancy number plates removed from vehicles: DC Quetta12 hours ago
-
Man died, 2 injured in Kohlu landmine blast12 hours ago
-
Monthly self-examination inevitable for protection against breast cancer: Samina12 hours ago
-
Ashrafi for united efforts to maintain atmosphere of peace, tolerance in country12 hours ago
-
Meeting held to review progress of holding civic polls in mid of 2022 in AJK12 hours ago
-
Entire nation pays tribute to martyrs: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed13 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.