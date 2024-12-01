Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Mostly dry and cold weather was forecast for Lahore, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office.

Officials said that a westerly wave is currently affecting western and upper regions of the country and is expected to strengthen by Sunday night.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over hilly areas, are predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northern Balochistan, upper and central Punjab, and Islamabad.

Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Shallow fog, in patches, is likely to appear in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

Rainfall was reported in various cities of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh at -9°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 11°C, while the maximum reached 27°C.