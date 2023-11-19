Open Menu

Dry, Cold Weather Likely To Persist In City

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dry, cold weather likely to persist in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The weather is likely to remain dry and cold in most of the districts of the province with a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, DI Khan and Bannu.

The temperature in Kalam dropped below freezing.

The temperature in Kalam is minus two centigrade, Meteorological Department officials said here Sunday.

"In Peshawar, the minimum temperature is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius," Meteorological Department said.

"In Parachinar 1, 2 in Chitral and Dir, 5 in Malam Jabba and 8 degrees Celsius in Takhtbhai," said the official of the Meteorological Department.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Parachinar Mardan Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Sunday

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

4 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

19 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

19 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

21 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

22 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

22 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

23 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan