Dry, cold weather likely to persist in most parts of country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast predominantly dry and cold weather across most parts of the country, including Lahore for the next 24 hours.

Officials noted that continental air is currently influencing weather conditions nationwide.

They added that smog and fog, in patches, are likely to persist in the plain areas of Punjab.

On Saturday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh, where the mercury plummeted to -5°C. In Lahore, temperatures ranged between a minimum of 15.5°C and a maximum of 21.9°C.