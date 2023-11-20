Dry & cold weather predicted in upper parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly dry weather over most districts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in the upper parts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The centre advised the travellers on motorways and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 23/10, Chitral 20/02, Timergara 23/06, Dir 22/01, Mirkhani 26/04, Kalam 17/-01, Drosh 18/07, Saidu Sharif 23/06, Pattan 23/09, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 23/07, Kakul 19/05, Balakot 21/07, Parachinar 23/05, Bannu 26/09, Cherat 21/08, DI Khan City 26/12.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Kalam