Dry, Cold Weather Remain In KP: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dry, cold weather remain in KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The weather will remain dry and cold in the plains and mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

The mountainous areas of the province are in the grip of severe cold, the Meteorological Department said, with mercury dropping to minus degrees Celsius in Kalam, Dir, Swat and Parachinar.

The temperature recorded was -8 in Kalam, -4 in Dir and Parachinar, -3 degrees Celsius in Malam Jabba, Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature in Peshawar was 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 2 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department said.

