Dry, Cold Weather To Prevail In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

During the last 24 hours, mostly cold and cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. However, light rain -thunderstorms occurred over Peshawar, Khyber and Parachinar districts.

Rain recorded at different stations of the KP was as Pattan and Tirah Khyber (each) 19mm, Malam Jabba 18mm, Dir 16mm, Timergara, Balakot and Cherat (each) 15mm, Landikotal 13mm, Kakul and Buner (each) 11mm, Saidu Sharif and Pashat Bajaur (each) 10mm, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalam and DI Khan (each) 08mm, Takht Bhai, Drosh and Khaar Bajaur (each) 07mm, Peshawar (City 06, A/F 05), Mamad Gut 06, Bannu 04 and Chitral each 03mm.

Snowfall recorded at Malamjaba was 05 inches and Kalam 03 inches.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 19/10, Chitral 14/05, Timergara 18/08, Dir 14/04, Mirkhani 17/03, Kalam 08/-3, Drosh 15/03, Saidu Sharif 20/06, Pattan 20/07, Malam Jabba 07/-2, Takht Bhai 20/09, Kakul 17/05, Balakot 19/08, Parachinar 13/04, Bannu 26/09 , Cherat 15/05 and D.I. Khan 25/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

