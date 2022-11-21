UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Dry, Cold weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog may also occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, and D.I. Khan districts, as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night/ morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

Light rain at isolated places occurred in the Khyber district.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 26/06, Chitral 17/03, Timergara 23/06, Dir 19/02, Mirkhani 17/00, Kalam 10/-5, Drosh 17/04, Saidu Sharif 22/02, Pattan 22/10, Malam Jabba 09/-1, Takht Bhai 26/06, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 23/03, Parachinar 15/03, Bannu 26/07 , Cherat 14/09 and D.I. Khan 26/12.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

