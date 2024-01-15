Dry & Foggy Weather Forecasts Across Sukkur Division
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday has forecast mainly dry and foggy weather for Sukkur Division during the next couple of days.
According to officials, mainly dry and foggy weather is expected across the division and most parts of northern Sindh for next two days.
Smog/fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Ghotki during morning and night hours.
