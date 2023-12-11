Dry & fogy weather forecast for Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The local Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday has forecast mainly dry weather for Sukkur Division during the next couple of days.

According to officials, mainly dry weather is expected across the division and most parts of northern Sindh for next two days.

Smog/fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Ghotki during morning and night hours.

Smog/fog is likely to disturb vehicular movement in northern districts.