Dry Forecast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted dry weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab while cold in hilly areas.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the Lahore and Punjab areas while, cold in hilly areas during night/morning hours.
However during the last 24 hours hot & dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
Today's recorded highest maximum temperature (°C): Turbat 40, Bahawalpur, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Lasbella 39.
