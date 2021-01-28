UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Fruit Smuggling Bid Foiled

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:47 PM

Dry fruit smuggling bid foiled

KP Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle dry fruit worth millions of rupees from Afghanistan into Pakistan

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle dry fruit worth millions of rupees from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

Police received credible information regarding smuggling of non-duty paid/ smuggled dry fruit from Afghanistan via Parachinar route to other parts of the country in two trucks.

working on the tip the police team under the supervision of SP City, Ismail Marwat and SHO City Police Station Walayat Shah intercepted the said trucks and recovered dry fruit.

The police team successfully intercept two trucks near Bagato Chowk and recovered huge quantity of non-custom paid dry fruit and arrested truck drivers along with vehicles.

Police registered cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Vehicles Parachinar From Million

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 vaccine availability likely in next week ..

3 minutes ago

Country's industry had been performing well till 6 ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan directs new IG to impro ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's peti ..

3 minutes ago

Coordination among police, public representatives ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.