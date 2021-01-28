Dry fruit smuggling bid foiled

KP Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle dry fruit worth millions of rupees from Afghanistan into Pakistan

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle dry fruit worth millions of rupees from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

Police received credible information regarding smuggling of non-duty paid/ smuggled dry fruit from Afghanistan via Parachinar route to other parts of the country in two trucks.

working on the tip the police team under the supervision of SP City, Ismail Marwat and SHO City Police Station Walayat Shah intercepted the said trucks and recovered dry fruit.

The police team successfully intercept two trucks near Bagato Chowk and recovered huge quantity of non-custom paid dry fruit and arrested truck drivers along with vehicles.

Police registered cases and started further investigation.