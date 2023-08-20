Dry fruit traders' problems to be presented to concerned customs officials: Lohana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the customs sub-committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI ) was held at the chamber's Secretariat, on the directives of President HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani The meeting was presided over by the former President and co-convenor of the committee, Daulat Ram Lohana here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Daulat Ram Lohana said that HCSTSI has always raised voice about issues of the traders of Hyderabad and solved their problems with the help of concerned authorities.

He assured all dry fruit traders that the matter will be raised and discussed with the concerned customs authorities and all of their issues will be resolved amicably.

He demanded the higher authorities to take notice of this unjustified attitude of customs officials with traders. Member of the customs sub-committee Sikandar Ali Rajput and a delegation of dry fruit traders along with other representatives were present on the occasion.