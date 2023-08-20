Open Menu

Dry Fruit Traders' Problems To Be Presented To Concerned Customs Officials: Lohana

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Dry fruit traders' problems to be presented to concerned customs officials: Lohana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the customs sub-committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI ) was held at the chamber's Secretariat, on the directives of President HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani The meeting was presided over by the former President and co-convenor of the committee, Daulat Ram Lohana here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Daulat Ram Lohana said that HCSTSI has always raised voice about issues of the traders of Hyderabad and solved their problems with the help of concerned authorities.

He assured all dry fruit traders that the matter will be raised and discussed with the concerned customs authorities and all of their issues will be resolved amicably.

He demanded the higher authorities to take notice of this unjustified attitude of customs officials with traders. Member of the customs sub-committee Sikandar Ali Rajput and a delegation of dry fruit traders along with other representatives were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Chamber Sunday All Industry

Recent Stories

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fo ..

MBRF supports UAE’s sustainability journey by fostering innovation and knowled ..

2 hours ago
 Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

3 hours ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

4 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

5 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

6 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

7 hours ago
Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

7 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

10 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan