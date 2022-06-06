Dry, hot weather forecast for KP during next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while in plain areas the weather is expected to remain very hot during the next 24 hours.

However, it said light rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.

Moreover, dust raising winds are also expected in plain areas of the province.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 45°C in Dera Ismail Khan.