Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry and hot weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising winds are forecast in the southern districts of the province.

Mainly, dry and hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

