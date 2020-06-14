Dry, hot weather to grip most parts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and hot weather to continue in most parts of the city in next 24 hours.

The highest temperature is expected to remain 43 centigrade and the lowest as 32 centigrade during this time span.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for other parts of the province during this time duration, Met office reported.