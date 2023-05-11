UrduPoint.com

Dry, Hot Weather To Prevail In KP

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Dry, hot weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast mainly dry and hot weather for most districts of the province.

It said during the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province while rain recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/18, Chitral 30/14, Timergara 29/16, Dir 29/09, Mirkhani 26/11, Kalam 25/03, Drosh 28/12, Saidu Sharif 32/11, Pattan 33/20, Malam Jabba 19/09, Takht Bhai 37/16, Kakul 29/12, Balakot 31/13, Parachinar 20/10, Bannu 35/17, Cherat 29/22, D.I. Khan 39/22.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

