SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The local Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast dry and partly cloudy weather for Sargodha division during the next 24 hours.

However, a rain spell is expected in next two to three days in the division.

The Met office has also predicted partly cloudy weather in Sargodha,Khushab, Mianwali and their surroundings in next 48 hours.