Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather at isolated places in the province.

Mainly, dry and partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

