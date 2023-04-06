Dry, partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly dry to partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy and cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, scattered rain-thunderstorm occurred in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

Rainfall Recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at Different Station of KP: Peshawar City 08, Chitral 11, Timergara 02, Dir 11, Mirkhani 11, Kalam 08, Saidu 06, Takhtbhai 12, Kakul 09, Parachinar 04 and Bannu 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the KP: Peshawar City 28/13, Chitral 16/06, Timergara 23/12, Dir 19/06, Mirkhani 21/04, Kalam 12/-1, Drosh 17/05, Saidu Sharif 24/10, Pattan 27/12, Malam Jabba 13/03, Takht Bhai 28/12, Kakul 23/09, Balakot 26/09, Parachinar 14/02, Bannu 25/10, Cherat 20/06, D.I. Khan 27/16.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.