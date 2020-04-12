UrduPoint.com
Dry Ration Distribute Among 250 Domestic Workers In Rajanpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Director Labour department Mian Jehangir said that dry ration has been disbursed among 250 domestic workers affected due to lockdown so far in the district.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Assistant Director Labour Mian Jehangir said that dry ration was being provided to registered workers who worked in houses and affected by lockdown imposed by Punjab government due to corona virus pandemic on war footing.

He said that work is in progress to provide dry ration to other labour community across the district and added that ration would be distributed on large scale among labourers soon.

He informed that strategy was being devised in collaboration with philanthropists and industrial owners in this regard.

APP /ahj-sak1355 hrs

