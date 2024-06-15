Open Menu

Dry, Very Hot Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 33 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

