Dry, Very Hot Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 33 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy drowns in canal11 minutes ago
-
Over 12,000 cops deployed for Eid security20 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP's GYM Club organises visit to promote environmental awareness, cultural heritage in Swat20 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for shutdown on Modi visit to IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
WSSP finalizes Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation30 minutes ago
-
DPO awarded cash prizes, certificates30 minutes ago
-
DC announces ban on swimming, batting, boating in rivers, canals30 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir1 hour ago
-
KPFS&HFA operation continues1 hour ago
-
Four killed as truck hits rickshaw in Dadu2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Qatari Amir2 hours ago
-
Health Dept. KP changed Board of Governors of various Hospitals2 hours ago