Dry, Very Hot Weather Likely To Persist In City
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for the city next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 43 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home Minister orders comprehensive security on Eid ul Azha6 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower Station's first unit begins, enters the wet testing phase16 minutes ago
-
Govt urges masses to safely dump offal to mitigate bird-aircraft collision risk16 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on fire at Holy Family Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Governor reflects on the true significance of Eid ul Azha as a tribute to supreme sacrifice36 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher killed constable in firing45 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam calls 'father like a shady tree' on International Father’s Day45 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at 4 people's death45 minutes ago
-
Admin finalises arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree on Eid45 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security plan for Eid-ul-Azha46 minutes ago
-
Jor Mela concludes at Gurdwara Dera Sahib55 minutes ago
-
Afghan refugees in KP celebrate Eid-ul-Azha55 minutes ago