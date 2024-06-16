Open Menu

Dry, Very Hot Weather Likely To Persist In City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry and very hot weather for the city next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 43 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

